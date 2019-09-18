WVU hosts Play Like a Girl for women in sports and media

West Virginia University is having a diversity week this week which highlights the importance of diversity on campus. Apart of the week, the university held "Play like a Girl" on Tuesday.

WVU is hosting Diversity Week to promote diversity and inclusiveness on campus.

The assembly featured four women in sports and media talking about their careers and being a woman in the industry.

One of the spokeswomen was Meghan Duggan, the captain of the U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team who won gold in 2018.

I asked Duggan what her advice would be for a young girl wanting to get into sports, and she said "I would say go for it. I think the time is now for women and girls to be involved in all industries. There's a lot of barriers being broken down. I encourage all girls to get involved in sports. Sports changed my life."

The event took place in the Mountainlair Ballroom on WVU's campus.