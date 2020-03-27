WVU launches online map of COVID-19 testing sites in W.Va.

West Virginia University Office of Health Services Research has launched an online map that shows all COVID-19 testing sites in West Virginia.

Program coordinator at OHSR Andrea Calkins developed the site this week, according to a news release from WVU. She and her colleagues recognized the need for one.

“There have been multiple lists of testing sites out there but none have been incredibly complete, in and of themselves,” said Adam Baus, director of OHSR and research assistant professor in the Department of Social & Behavioral Sciences. “This is our chance to work with multiple partners across the state and work collectively for the benefit of everyone.”

The office reached out to clinic and community partners, including the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's office, to create a list and keep it up-to-date, the release states. The website will be updated daily.

Most testing sites require a physician's order before testing.

“I feel happy to be doing something that's useful to the community,” Calkins said. “Because we work in Public Health, we’ve been thinking of ways to be most helpful and useful.”

The map can be found in the "related documents" tab (right on desktop, below on mobile).