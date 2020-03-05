WVU launches website, phone number to provide coronavirus information

West Virginia University launched a website that will provide information about the COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as the University's response and plans should the disease affect the community.

The website includes general information, as well as links to more detailed information for specific audiences such as students, faculty, staff and the general public, according to a news release from WVU.

WVU Medicine also launched a telephone number for people if they have respiratory or flu-like illness and symptoms, according to WVU officials. The number is 304-598-6000 (Option 4).

WVU officials say people are encouraged to call the number before coming to the hospital, clinic or emergency room.

University officials say they continue to closely monitor the disease's spread. No cases have been confirmed in West Virginia, but the University is preparing should that change.

Health officials say that most West Virginians are unlikely to be exposed to the coronavirus at the time, and the immediate health risk is low. According to the CDC, due to the "rapidly changing nature of the spread of COVID-19 around the world, it is important to prepare for potential community spread."

Health officials say the best steps to avoiding contracting the coronavirus are:

-Washing your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub.

-Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth.

-Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or the bend of your elbow, not your hands.

-Using the nearest waste receptacle to dispose of the tissue after use.

Avoiding contact with sick or affected individuals.

Officials say people who are sick are urged to stay home.

