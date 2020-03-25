WVU offering online commencement in May, special ceremony in December

West Virginia University is offering online commencement for students graduating in May.

In a letter sent out to the class of 2020, Dr. Gordon Gee that the University couldn't imagine sending them into the world without a proper celebration.

WVU will offer two occasions to honor those graduating.

"On Saturday, May 16, we will hold Mountaineer Graduation Day – an online commencement experience that will allow you to share your celebration with your classmates, family and friends, as well as special moments to connect you with the University you love," Gee wrote. "All of Mountaineer Nation will be supporting and cheering for you on one of the biggest days of your life. And shortly after the virtual commencement, you will receive your diploma in the mail."

WVU will also hold a special commencement ceremony for all May graduates on Saturday, Dec. 19 to recognize their accomplishments.

"We realize, however, that a virtual experience can never replace hearing your name called as you walk across the stage to receive your diploma," said Gee.

Gee wrote that he will be there to give each graduate the "biggest hug possible."

