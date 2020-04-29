WVU offers course to help with contact tracing efforts

The West Virginia University School of Public Health and the West Virginia DHHR bureau for Public Health came together to create an online course to help with contact tracing efforts for COVID-19. Professor with WVU Public Health and Medicine Dr. Christopher Martin says their priority is to get training out as soon as possible.

"We're building this plane as we're flying it," Martin said. "The time that we have to put something together and with infectious diseases the sooner you put something together the better."

Martin says the course is for public health students, health professional students as well as volunteers outside of the university.

"Some of these include the National Guard and others in the community who want to help," Martin said.

Martin says a large group of contact tracers are essential and says this could be a key component to help open the state.

Students will learn about the virus and how infectious diseases spread in populations along with other training.

Martin says several people have reached out and hopes to see more come out to help during the pandemic.

"My email box has been flooded with people wiling to help and we're so grateful to see the community rise at this time of need," Martin said.