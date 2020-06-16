WVU outlines more safety protocols for return to campus

West Virginia University released more safety protocols for when students, faculty and staff return to campus in the fall.

Rob Alsop, vice president for Strategic Initiatives, said the university is making plans for campus safety such as cleaning, building protocols, dining and transportation.

Alsop said in a letter that all faculty, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear face masks or coverings while on campus. They will also be required to follow social distancing guidelines, including maintaining a safe distance whenever feasible.

WVU faculty, staff and students will receive a welcome back kit, according to Alsop. The kit will include a cloth mask or gaiter, disposable masks, hand sanitizer and a safe touch tool.

Additional information on PPE and testing will be shared next month.

"We do anticipate locating PPE and cleaning materials in buildings across our campuses for our employees and students," Alsop said.

WVU adjusting services at the Mountainlair, libraries, Student Recreation Center, dining halls and other on-campus dining locations, along with other public areas to enable preventive measures and physical distancing. This includes reducing capacity where appropriate and implementing enhanced cleaning measures.

All campus service employees will be trained on increased cleaning measures throughout the campuses and for residence halls room.

Classrooms will be at 50 percent occupancy whenever possible for the fall.

Alsop said the university will be increasing cleaning high traffic areas and high-touch surfaces like elevators, handrails, benches, tables, restrooms and more.

The university also expanded the number of hand sanitizer locations across each of their campuses.

As for the dining halls, there will be physical distancing in customer lines, adjusted seating for social distancing guidelines, expansion of delivery/pickup options, expansion of Grab ’n Go. The buffets will be eliminated.

Protocols for transportation are under review. The university will announce more information during the announcement of student support and services next month.