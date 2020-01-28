WVU project works to prevent blindness in diabetic patients

A West Virginia practice-based program with the help of other officials at WVU work to help bring awareness for diabetics.

With the project, staff across the state train to find early detection for diabetic retinopathy.

"Vision loss, more loss of quality of life so we're really trying to get it as early as possible so we're really able to keep the patients functioning in their normal life styles as long as possible," Stacey Whanger said.

Patients can go see a doctor where a camera will take a picture of their eyes. Those images are sent over to the WVU eye institute.

"The retina ophthalmologist will grade based on the severity of the disease and any other pathology they might find then later sent back to the health care provider," Whanger said.

For diabetic patients, doctors recommend everyone gets an exam once a year, especially if patients have vision loss that can't be fixed with glasses.

"Then we can do some treatment to help that blindness. so it's really important to get the screening done we can then prevent the blindness is someone is having damage due to their diabetes," Treah Haggerty said.