WVU psychologist creates tool for parents struggling with child behavior

WVU Psychology professor Dr. Cheryl McNeil is a parent who knows the stress too much family time can bring to parents.

"The Cooperation Chart is designed as a temporary solution for behavior problems. I used it with my own children when they were little during days when there was bad weather or when they were in a long waiting area for a doctor visit, a long car ride. You can use it when you need it or pull it out when you don't," said Dr. McNeil.

The Cooperation Chart is designed to help parents and caregivers communicate with their children about behaviors by using praise and warnings.

The chart is a free tool available on the Cooperation Chart webpage.

The chart was crafted after decades of research by Dr. McNeil. It is derived from Parent-Child Interaction Therapy.

“Families and the foster care system have been under tremendous stress in West Virginia related to the opioid epidemic. Now, we have been hit with another crisis – a global pandemic,” McNeil said in a press release by WVUToday. “Because of school and camp closures due to COVID-19, caregivers are reaching their limits with regard to managing child behavior while working from home and facing financial insecurity. I made the Cooperation Chart freely available to families in hopes of providing some relief during this national emergency.”