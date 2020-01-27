WVU remembers 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

Several people remember the liberation of Auschwitz by watching a live stream from the former camp.

The anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz was remembered today at West Virginia University.

"Get people to come in, sit for a few minutes and contemplate what it means 75 years later," said WVU professor Lisa DiBartolomeo.

Officials say recent attacks on Jews and other groups have increased recently. DiBartolomeo hopes with the anniversary, the live stream will get people to remember the past to make the future better.

"Take a moment to think about what we can do in our lives because it's very easy to say never again and never forget but it's a question of actually acting on that," DiBartolomeo said.

Officials want people to think about what they see in the live stream while exploring more about the past.

"It's a very solemn atmosphere there in Auschwitz," DiBartolomeo said. "We have Kleenex in the room when people become very emotional when they are listening to the testimonies."

Information was available for anyone who watched the live stream. Officials contacted schools in the state to show the live stream to students.

"Fewer and fewer students are learning about Auschwitz and fewer people are even aware of Auschwitz," DiBartolomeo said.

75 years later, students remember what happened. Hoping history doesn't repeat itself.

"Remember why what led up to that, why it happened, and remember the lives lost. " Max Hedges said. "Remember that things like this could happen again if we let it happen again. We should just never forget it."

