WVU to hold their first virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday

West Virginia University will hold their first virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 16.

According to a news release from WVU, Mountaineer Graduation Day was created as an online event because of the university's closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be available via internet beginning at 11 a.m. by going to wvu.stageclip.com.

University officials say no login or password is required and there is no limit on viewers.

“This year’s May commencement ceremony will be like none other in the history of our institution and in the lives of our graduates,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said. “Our May 2020 graduates are living through the most unpredictable period of their lives, but the COVID-19 pandemic will not define them. They have persevered through years of higher education and are embarking on a world different from when they started, and our graduates will use what they’ve learned to navigate the uncharted waters of the future.”

The approximately 30-minute program will feature many of the standard traditional commencement elements, some speeches, and of course some words of parting wisdom from President Gordon Gee, according to the news release. Country music star and West Virginia native Brad Paisley will be awarded a Presidential honorary degree.

Other speakers will include Vice President and Executive Dean for Health Sciences Clay Marsh and Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Meshea Poore.

No WVU commencement would be complete without singing "Country Roads." This year will be no exception.

University officials say there will also be special elements, some of which have been available already and others beginning Monday.

May 2020 graduates have been sharing memories through short videos and photos on social media using #WVUgrad and everyone who loves WVU can share their pride using a graphic “Always a Mountaineer,” according to WVU. During the broadcast, students can continue to engage via WVU’s various social media platforms using the hashtag and by following @WestVirginiaU on Twitter and Instagram and WVU Mountaineers on Facebook.

University officials say WVU has launched a special augmented reality filter on Instagram. The filter will outfit graduates in a mortarboard to receive their diplomas and sing along with “Country Roads.” Other templates in the university’s Instagram story will give students an opportunity to share their memories and show how much they’ve changed from their freshman to senior year with a “Then and Now” feature.

After the event concludes, it will be available on the university's YouTube Channel. It will also be added to the commencement archive.

“While we cannot be together for a formal ceremony,” Reed said, “we will celebrate in true Mountaineer fashion – brimming with pride, offering advice and reminding them that WVU will always be home.”

The university says May graduates are invited back to Morgantown for a special ceremony Dec. 19 to celebrate their accomplishments in person at the WVU Coliseum.