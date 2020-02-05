Coronavirus cases not suspected in Mon County, health officials say

Monongalia County Health Department Executive Director and County Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith told 5 News the five being monitored are not suspected cases of the Coronavirus.

The people are just being monitored because of their recent return from China.

One West Virginia University student, two faculty members and two non faculty members were in self-quarantine, Smith said.

U.S. citizens who have been in other areas of mainland China within 14 days of their return will undergo proactive entry health screening and up to 14 days of self-quarantine with health monitoring to ensure they do not have the virus, according to Mon County Health Department.

