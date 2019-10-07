WVU student in critical condition after fall from fraternity house

According to a statement from West Virginia University, police responded to the Sigma Nu house on Thursday October 3rd, after a student was injured in an accidental fall from the second story of the house.

The student was seriously injured from the fall and remains in critical condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

At this time, there is no evidence as to whether the indicent was connected to a fraternity event.The university has provided support to the student's family during this time.

