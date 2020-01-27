WVU student killed in car crash, another critically injured

One WVU student was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash over the weekend in the Philadelphia area, a university spokesperson told 5 News.

Chloe Robertson, 22, was killed in the crash. She was a senior criminology student from the Orlando, Florida area.

Bobbiann Gubbei, another senior criminology student from Mantua, New Jersey, was critically injured in the crash. She's currently in a Philadelphia hospital.

Details about the crash haven't been released by police. A WVU spokesperson said it happened over the weekend, but university police haven't received details from the local investigating agency.

A candlelight vigil is planned for tonight at 6:00 at Woodburn Circle.