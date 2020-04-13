WVU students connect with senior citizens in new volunteer program

A phone call is something easy to take for granted- but during a time where many people have to be isolated, it can mean a lot more.

This is why West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Services is launching a new volunteer program: Calling Community.

"The calling community program is going to run similarly to a pen pal program but through the phone," said Lauren Prinzo, assistant professor and extension specialist in community and economic development "We're pairing WVU students with senior citizens across the state for two phone calls per week,"

The goal of the new program is not only to provide students with a volunteer opportunity- but to connect two groups who are more vulnerable to loneliness.

"Seniors and young adults ages 18 to 22 are high risk groups for feelings of loneliness and isolation in a normal world," said Prinzo "And right now we're all experiencing more social isolation than normal,"

The program also attempts to help students in developing better phone communication skills.

"Being able to call a stranger and engage in conversation especially someone of a different generation than you, is a skill that needs to be developed through practice,"

"Calling Community" accepts students from any field of study, with some departments counting the hours toward internships.

"Students that have signed up are actually from multiple different majors," Prinzo said "And different departments are approving their participation in this program towards experiential learning or internship hours,"

After their spring semester group's program ends, WVU Extension hopes to offer another session of the program for the summer semester.