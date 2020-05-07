WVU to temporarily furlough employees

West Virginia University has made the decision to enact a temporary furlough program, according to a letter sent out to staff.

According to the letter obtained by 5 News, the University has implemented various measures to prioritize funding to satisfy financial obligations while also considering the needs of students, falculty and staff.

"However, after careful consideration, we have determined it is necessary for the University to move forward with a temporary furlough program for designated staff based on our current financial conditions and operational needs," Rob Alsop, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, said in the letter.

Alsop says they intend for those who have been identified for temporary furlough to return to their positions later this summer, no later than the end of July.

The temporary furlough will be effect May 24, according to Alsop. Impacted employee's return to work dates will either be June 28 or July 26.

University officials will be holding a series of conference calls Friday morning with who have been identified for temporary furlough to discuss next steps. Supervisors are encouraged to ask their staff to monitor email in the morning for a potential invitation to join one of these calls.

"On behalf of the WVU leadership team, I can assure you we did not take the decision to move forward with a temporary furlough program lightly," said Alsop. "We truly believe our people are what sets our University apart, which is why this decision was so difficult."