WVU to remember former student in bell ringing ceremony

Former West Virginia University student Ryan Diviney will be remember by WVU in a bell ringing ceremony this week.

According to a press release from Ryan's Rally, the ceremony will be at noon on Friday on WVU's downtown campus at Oglebay Plaza. It's coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega.

Diviney was a Pre-Law student at WVU, the press release says. He was a sophomore when he was brutally attacked off campus 10 years ago.

Diviney survived in a comatose state and was cared for in his home by his family. He succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 31.

His attackers, Austin Issac Vantrease and Jonathan Matthew May, both of Newark, Delaware, were convicted in the assault, according to the press release. Vantrease was paroled after serving just four years of his ten-year sentence. May served seven-month in prison.