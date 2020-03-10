WVU to temporarily suspend in-person classes

West Virginia University will temporarily suspend in-person classes the week after spring break, March 23rd-27th and offer online classes beginning March 30th as they monitor the outbreak of COVID-19, according to university spokespeople.

The university says this is a precautionary measure to protect the community. WVU President Gordon Gee said in a letter to the campus community, “The university takes seriously its responsibility to protect our campuses during this uncertain time.”

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

Dr. Clay Marsh with WVU Health Sciences said, "We want to be cautious, and we want to make sure our campus community and our local communities stay safe and healthy. By working together and avoiding panic, we will demonstrate the resilience and grit of West Virginia."

All other online-only classes will continue as originally scheduled.