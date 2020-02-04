WVWC graduate student brings free personal finance class to Buckhannon

Wall street never sleeps and neither does the money.

Beacon Wealth Management founder John Halterman recommends if you want to learn investing, to open an online account and learn through experience.

"I really think accounting and finance are really important. It is something everybody should know even if you study another subject," said Agustin Rossi, a Business Administration graduate student at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Agustin is a West Virginia Wesleyan graduate student. He will start the county's first Cashflow Club this weekend.

"At the same time that you learn the vocabulary, the financial vocabulary the theory everything, you are putting it into practice in the game," said Rossi.

The club will focus on playing the Cashflow game created by "Rich Dad Poor Dad" writer Robert Kiyosaki.

"I think knowledge is always really powerful. Anytime you don't have knowledge. You get some kind of base knowledge, it is going to be a positive thing," said John Halterman, founder of Beacon Wealth Management.

Cashflow players learn the pitfalls of investing by playing with fake money, using real-world concepts.

"[In school] you have good grades only if you do not make any mistakes. But in the world of business and investment, the more mistakes you make the better you will become. If you learn from those mistakes, of course," said Rossi.

Halterman says one of the pitfalls new investors commonly fall into is not setting a goal before making investments.

"They don't establish the purpose for building wealth. They just think that 'let's go out and chase the investment' versus actually understanding why they are investing," said Halterman.

The Cashflow Club will hold the first meeting at 4 p.m., Sunday at the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Library on the WVWC campus. Rossi says the program is not limited to just WVWC students. You can contact Rossi at rossi.am.201@wvwc.edu or on Instagram @AgustinTinoRossi