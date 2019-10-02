W.Va 2019 fall wild turkey season opens October 12

West Virginia's fall wild turkey season will open on Oct. 12, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. All counties in the state will have at least a one-week fall season.

This season is also the second fall turkey season which Sunday hunting is allowed on both private and public lands.

“Fall wild turkey season dates are based on the year’s spring gobbler season harvest numbers in each county, excluding the 15 traditional fall season counties,” said Mike Peters, upland game bird biologist with the Division of Natural Resources. “This year’s spring gobbler harvest was only about 1,000 birds less than last year's 15-year high. The slight change will be reflected in the number of counties that have a two-week season.”

According to DNR, 24 counties will have a one-week season, 17 counties have a split two-season and 14 counties have a split four-week season.

Only one bird of either sex can be harvested using a bow, crossbow or gun during the fall season, according to DNR. Hunting hours are from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

The use of electronic calls and bait is prohibited, according to DNR.

The full list of wild turkey season in all counties includes:

October 12-19:

• Barbour

• Boone

• Braxton

• Cabell

• Calhoun

• Clay

• Doddridge

• Fayette

• Gilmer

• Jefferson

• Kanawha

• Lewis

• Lincoln

• Logan

• McDowell

• Mercer

• Mingo

• Putnam

• Raleigh

• Ritchie

• Roane

• Summers

• Wayne

• Wyoming

October 12-19 | October 28 – November 2:

• Brooke

• Hancock

• Harrison

• Jackson

• Marion

• Marshall

• Mason

• Monongalia

• Ohio

• Pleasants

• Preston

• Taylor

• Upshur

• Wetzel

• Wirt

• Wood

October 12-19 | October 28 – November 16:

• Berkeley

• Grant

• Greenbrier

• Hampshire

• Hardy

• Mineral

• Monroe

• Morgan

• Nicholas

• Pendleton

• Pocahontas

• Randolph

• Tucker

• Webster

