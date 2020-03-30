21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in W.Va.; bringing total to 145

West Virginia health officials say there are 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

That brings the total to 145 confirmed cases in the Mountain State.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say 3,827 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 3,682 negative results and one death.

The list of confirmed cases per county, according to DHHR:

Berkeley - 14

Cabell - 1

Greenbrier - 3

Hancock - 3

Harrison - 10

Jackson - 8

Jefferson - 6

Kanwha - 23

Logan - 2

Marion - 5

Marshall - 4

Mason - 3

Mercer - 2

Monongalia - 31

Morgan - 1

Ohio - 9

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 2

Putnam - 4

Raleigh - 4

Randolph-1

Tucker - 2

Upshur - 1

Wetzel - 1

Wirt - 1

Wood - 2