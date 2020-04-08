W.Va. Attorney General, SEIU #1199 announce nearly $1M for Fairmont Regional Medical Center employees

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 announced Wednesday that the Attorney General's investigation into and union negations with Alecto Healthcare Services has led the company saying it intends to pay nearly $1 million in paid time off to employees of the now closed Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

According to a news release from the Attorney General's office, the nearly $1 million includes paid time off, accrued vacation time and bonus days.

The Attorney General says he plans to continue working with hospital workers to pursue litigation against Alecto for 401K contributions the company still owes union members.

“These employees did not ask for the sudden closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center. It was forced upon the employees and the community at large amid global pandemic. Our office intends to leave no stone unturned. Employees of Fairmont Regional, as well as those at Ohio Valley Medical Center, deserve nothing less,” Morrisey added.

“This is a major victory for the workers of Fairmont Regional Medical Center, who continued to provide quality care to this community up until the day Alecto shuttered the doors of hospital,” said Joyce Gibson, regional director for SEIU District 1199 WV/KY/OH. “By working with Governor Justice and Attorney General Morrisey, we are sending a message that if you are going to do business in West Virginia, you have to treat our workers with dignity and respect.”

Morrisey also announced Wednesday that his investigation into the hospital's sudden closure had yielded new information about whether Alecto provided advanced notice of any mass layoff to employees. He revealed that concern in a letter to the Marion County Commission and Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield.