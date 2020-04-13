W.Va. Attorney General, RWDSU announce more than $240K for hospital workers at FRMC

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union announced that Alecto Healthcare Services has agreed to pay more than $240,000 in paid time off to hospital workers at Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

The Attorney General's office says the Attorney General’s continuing investigation, in conjunction with union negotiations, has led to Alecto Healthcare Services stating its intent to pay hospital workers.

According to a news release from the Attorney General's office, the $240,000 payment covers lost paid time off for certified nurse assistances and support nurses represented by the RWDSU, as well as the hospital’s support staff, cafeteria and maintenance workers also represented by the union.

The union is continuing to work with the Attorney General to fight for back health care costs and pension benefits owed to workers.

“Alecto and every company operating in West Virginia must follow the law,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I am pleased our actions have helped lead to the recovery of lost benefits for additional workers at Fairmont Regional. Our aggressive efforts in this matter will continue as the employees of Alecto, no matter if they worked in Fairmont or Wheeling, deserve to have the benefits promised to them.”

“We have had to fight with Alecto and Fairmont Regional for years to maintain Health Care for our members, as well as proper staffing levels and equipment for their patients,” said Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). “Our members have always put patient care first, and now Alecto needs to pay their nearly $11 million in Health Care costs and pension benefits that are owed. This company has damaged this community and our members with their lack of ability to properly operate Fairmont General Hospital. We will continue to fight for our member’s lost benefits and hope to resume conversations with the company around this swiftly.”

This agreement comes after Morrisey helped secure $844,342 last week for members of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 WV/KY/OH – a combined total of more than $1.1 million for workers of the now shuttered hospital.