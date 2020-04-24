W.Va. Attorney General, SEIU secure more than $126K in retirement benefits for Fairmont Regional workers

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the Service Employees International Union District 1199 announced that Alecto Healthcare Services has stated its intent to pay matching 401k contributions of over $126,000 to hospital workers of Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

According to a news release from the Attorney General's office, the Attorney General’s continuing investigation, in conjunction with union negotiations, has led to California-based Alecto Healthcare Services stating its intent to pay.

“The hard-working, former employees of Fairmont Regional deserve any benefits owed to them,” Morrisey said. “Neither these professionals, nor the surrounding community, asked for their hospital to close in the midst of a global pandemic. Our office remains committed to aggressively investigate any claim of wrongdoing and work with union leaders to ensure Alecto employees, whether they worked in Fairmont or Wheeling, receive appropriate compensation.”

“Today is another victory for workers of the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center,” said Joyce Gibson, Regional Director for SEIU District 1199 WV/KY/OH. “By sticking together in their Union and working with Governor Justice and Attorney General Morrisey, workers will be paid for matching 401k contributions owed by Alecto Healthcare.”

The Attorney General's office says Morrisey's earlier efforts with SEIU and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union helped recoup more than $1.08 million in paid time off for former workers at the now shuttered hospital – more than $840,000 for SEIU and more than $240,000 for RWDSU.

Earlier this month, Morrisey announced that his investigation into Fairmont Regional’s sudden closure had yielded new information about whether Alecto provided advanced notice of any mass layoff to employees. He revealed that concern in a letter to the Marion County Commission and Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield.