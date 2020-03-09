W.Va. Attorney General announces top consumers complaints in NCWV for 2019

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the top consumer complaints received from Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Mineral, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker and Upshur counties in 2019.

“Our office is charged with protecting consumers from a myriad of different types of scams and predatory business practices,” Morrisey said. “These consumer complaints come in all shapes and sizes. Our Consumer Protection Division diligently reviews each complaint and works vigorously to bring each one to a just resolution.”

The list was put together from written consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Protection Division, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office. The tally doesn't included phone calls from consumers who didn't follow up with a written complaint.

The Attorney General's office says it doesn't include reports of scams.

The 2019 top complaint categories for north central West Virginia were:

1. Internet services

2.Used vehicle repairs

3. General sales

4. Roofing

5. Telephone services

6. Satellite equipment and service

7. Cell phone devices and services

8. Collection agencies

9. Hospitals and clinics

Communications complaints ranked as the top consumer issue statewide, the Attorney General's office said. Automotive and motor vehicle issues were second, followed by home repair and remodeling services.

Morrisey is encouraging consumers to educate themselves about their rights and responsibilities so they don't encounter similar problems.

Even though the list doesn't include scams, the issue remains a frequently reported consumer issue.

Morrisey says consumers they should always be wary if a business uses "high-pressure sales tactics, refuses to put terms in writing or demands the consumer surrender personal information, such as a Social Security number or banking information."

Those who believe they might've been the victim of a scam or taken advantage of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division.