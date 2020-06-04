W.Va. Attorney General files lawsuits against Rite-Aid, Walgreens

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed lawsuits against Rite-Aid and Walgreens, alleging the two opioid distributors gained billions of dollars in revenue while causing harm to West Virginians.

The lawsuits claims that Rite-Aid and Walgreens supplied far more opioids to their retail pharmacies that necessary to meet a legitimate market, the Attorney General's office said in a news release.

Morrisey says the companies know its obligation to halt suspicious orders to its pharmacies, but failed to monitor for and report the activity.

“Prescription opioid pill mills and rogue prescribers cannot channel opioids for illicit use without at least the tacit support and willful blindness of distributors, if not their knowing support,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Those who unconscionably help create our state’s opioid epidemic should be held accountable, pay for their role in the crisis and act to remediate the problem. West Virginia deserves nothing less.”

Each company was among the state's top 10 opioid distributors from 2006 to 2014, during which the Rite-Aid lawsuit estimates it distributed the equivalent of more than 87 million 10-milligram oxycodone pills, and its retail pharmacies ordered another 127.5 million pills from other distributors.

The Walgreens complaint estimates it distributed the equivalent of 29.6 million pills, and its pharmacies ordered another 17.6 million.