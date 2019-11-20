W.Va. Attorney General sues two major opioid manufacturers

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed lawsuits against two major opioid painkiller manufacturers on Tuesday.

The lawsuits claims Endo Health Solutions Inc., Mallinckrodt LLC and other subsidiaries contributed to the opioid crisis by individually in strategic campaigns to deceive prescribers and misrepresent the risk of opioid painkillers.

“We must hold everyone in the pharmaceutical supply channel accountable,” Morrisey said. “We cannot let bad actors go unpunished. These alleged actions have caused widespread harm to our state and its citizens. We will not tolerate these practices, nor will we stand idly by as senseless death takes the lives of far too many West Virginians.”

The lawsuits were filed in the Boone County Circuit Court.

The lawsuits accuse the defendants failed to disclose the serious risk of addiction, overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted higher dosage amounts with disclosing greater risks.

Morrisey claims Endo rebranded its "widely abused" drug from the 1960s to keep up with competition by renaming it Opana and changing the color of the drug.

The Endo lawsuit accuses the company of misrepresenting a later version of Opana ER as tamper resistant.

The Mallinkckrodt lawsuit claims its executives ignored abuse warnings. It cites one email in which a distributor jokes that consumers are addicted to its product, to which an executive compared opioids to chips in replying, “Keep eating. We’ll make more.”

The Mallinkckrodt lawsuit cites another email claiming the company used a reggae song to train its sales team to push doctors to prescribe stronger doses.

The lawsuit states the email, which wished its recipients “happy listening and good selling,” was not to be shared with customers or others outside the team.

Both lawsuits accuse the manufacturers' conduct and campaign of misrepresentations led to opioids becoming a common treatment for chronic pain in the state.

Morrisey claims their conduct violated the state's Consumer Credit and Protection Act and caused a public nuisance.

Both lawsuits are seeking injunctive and equitable relief.

The civil complaints follow lawsuits filed earlier this year against opioid manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Endo is joined by co-defendant subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Par Pharmaceuticals Inc., while the Mallinckrodt lawsuit lists subsidiary SpecGx LLC as an additional defendant, according to the Attorney General's office.

You can find both lawsuits attached to the right of the article.