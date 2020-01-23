W.Va. Attorney General warning consumers about text messaging scam

A new type of text messaging scam is going around.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers about a text messaging scam circulating throughout the state, according to a media release.

Consumers reported that they received a text alert for packages they were not expecting to have delivered, according to the Attorney General's office. The messages will claim to represent a shipping company, like FedEx, and may include a fraudulent tracking number, along with a link to a website where the consumer can record his or her delivery preference.

“Scammers will use every form of technology and pose as anyone to steal your personal, identifiable information,” Morrisey said. “This is why consumers must always remain on guard. That means never click on an unfamiliar link and never share information without verifying the legitimacy of the person or entity on the other end.”

The Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division says they've received reports of consumers getting the text messages in the Kanawha Valley, as well as in Randolph and Mineral counties.

FedEx says they will not send unsolicited messages or emails requesting money, personal information or package details.

The Attorney General's office says they have joined FedEx in urging anyone who receives the suspicious message to not open the message and delete it. FedEx is also encouraging recipients to report the messages to abuse@fedex.com.

The Attorney General is urging consumers to never click on unwanted or suspicious links and to never share personally identifiable, financial or otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient. The same goes for never agreeing to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account.

Anyone with questions regarding a potential text messaging scam is asked to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online.

