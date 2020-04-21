W.Va. Attorney General warns of stimulus check scam

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers of a CARES Act stimulus check scam.

The Attorney General is alerting consumers that thieves may call, email and text them, according to a news release from Morrisey's office. The scammer falsely claims people must first provide their bank account, Social Security number or other personally identifiable information to receive the checks.

“Let me be clear: You do not need to provide information to any third party in order to get your $1,200 or anything else you’re supposed to receive under the CARES Act,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether you’re talking about the $1,200 or the Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, make sure you follow only the guidance from our office or the federal government because the scammers only want to steal from you.”

Most consumers will receive their stimulus check automatically, according to Morrisey's office. The federal government is sending the payment to those eligible via direct deposit in a manner consistent with the taxpayer’s federal refund for tax year 2019 or 2018.

The Attorney General is also advising consumers to never open an unsolicited email, take a phone call from an unfamiliar number or respond to text messages from unknown parties.

