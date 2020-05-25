W.Va. COVID-19: 1,774 total cases, 72 deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Resources officials reported 3 new cases of COVID-19, 0 deaths, and 1,135 recovered in the Mountain State Monday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,774.

As of 10 a.m. there have been 82,747 total confirmatory laboratory tests.

"In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard now includes probable cases," DHHR officials said. "Although a small portion of the cases to date, probable cases are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. Public health takes all the same precautions for probable cases as confirmed cases, so those will now be included on the dashboard."

CASES PER COUNTY Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (276/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (151/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (39/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (16/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).