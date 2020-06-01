W.Va. COVID-19: 2,028 total cases, 76 deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 2,028.

The state's 76th death was also reported. The patient was an 80-year old male from Preston County.

“We send our sympathy to this family and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 99,751 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,028 total cases and 76 deaths.

DHHR officials say 620 cases are active and 1,332 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (303/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (64/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (179/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (34/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (100/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).