W.Va. COVID-19: 2,041 total cases, 77 deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,041.

The state's 77th death was also reported. The patient was a a 52-year old male from Kanawha County.

“Our sincere condolences are extended for this profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 100,543 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,041 total cases and 77 deaths.

DHHR officials say 623 cases are active and 1,341 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (303/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (187/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (123/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).