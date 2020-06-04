W.Va. COVID-19: 2,102 total cases, 79 deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 2,102.

The state's 79th death was also reported. The patient was a 62-year old male from Roane County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of another West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 106,535 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,102 total cases and 79 deaths.

DHHR officials say 599 cases are currently active, and 1,424 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (322/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (228/3), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (19/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (46/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).