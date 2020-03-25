UPDATE: W.Va. DHHR adds 12 new coronavirus cases to state's total

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources issued a correction to its March 25 update.

The update says 'a new case previously identified as a Hancock County resident is instead a resident of Jefferson County, Ohio.'

That takes the number of cases confirmed as positive March 25 to 12 and the total number of positive cases in the state to 51.

New cases were identified in Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Ohio, Putnam, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan and Raleigh counties.

Current cases:

Monongalia (18)

Kanawha (5)

Harrison (3)

Jefferson (3)

Berkeley (2)

Jackson (4)

Marshall (2)

Mercer (2)

Tucker (2)

Wood (1)

Preston (2)

Putnam (2)

Logan (1)

Marion (1)

Ohio (2)

Raleigh (1)

ORIGINAL STORY

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in West Virginia.

The total positive case count is now 52.

New cases were identified in Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Ohio, Putnam, Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan and Raleigh counties.

Current cases:

Monongalia (18)

Kanawha (5)

Harrison (3)

Jefferson (3)

Berkeley (2)

Jackson (4)

Marshall (2)

Mercer (2)

Tucker (2)

Wood (1)

Preston (2)

Putnam (2)

Hancock (1)

Logan (1)

Marion (1)

Ohio (2)

Raleigh (1)

As of March 25, 2020, at 8:30 p.m., 1,083 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 52 positive, 1,031 negative and 19 tests pending at the state lab.