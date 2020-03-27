W.Va. DHHR announces 20 new coronavirus cases in West Virginia

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in West Virginia.

The total positive case count is now 96.

New cases were identified in Marion, Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Mason, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

Case breakdown by county:

Monongalia (23)

Kanawha (17)

Harrison (4)

Jefferson (4)

Berkeley (9)

Jackson (6)

Marshall (3)

Mercer (2)

Tucker (2)

Wood (2)

Preston (1)

Putnam (3)

Logan (1)

Marion (3)

Ohio (6)

Raleigh (3)

Greenbrier (1)

Hancock (1)

Mason (3)

Pleasants (1)

Upshur (1)