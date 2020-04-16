W.Va. DHHR issues social distancing guidelines for businesses

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau of Public Health has issued social distancing guidelines for business deemed essential.

The emergency rule was issued Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to DHHR officials. The purpose of the emergency rule is to provide standard regulations for social distancing in retail spaces across all 55 counties rather than on a county-by-county basis.

“This aligns with Governor Justice’s direction to us that we continue to do everything in DHHR’s power to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, while also keeping critical retail operations open and functioning in a safe manner for both the employees and the public,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

According to the emergency rule, any business that remains open must take these actions:

- Limit staff, contractors, and vendors to only essential personnel.

- Implement social distancing practices in the workplace where all employees are a minimum six-feet apart.

- Supply multiple, adequate disinfecting and hygienic supplies to staff, such as disinfecting wipes, sprays, hand sanitizer and soap and water.

- Provide protective barriers for employees exposed to the general public.

The emergency rule also states no more than two people of the public may enter a business per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space at any given time. Businesses less than 1,000 square feet of customer floor space are not allowed to have more than five people, including employees at any given time.

For business who sales are comprised of at least 80 percent grocery food products or more, no more than three people per 1,000 square feet will be allowed to enter a business, the rule states.

Businesses are required to track the number of people who enter and leave the business to ensure that the number of people per square foot requirements is not violated, according to the emergency rule.

According to the rule, anyone that fails to comply with the requirements may be subject to an enforcement order and is guilty of a misdemeanor that could carry a fine up to $200

