W.Va. DHHR orders immediate electronic filing of COVID-19 test results

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau of Public Health has filed an order requiring laboratories to provide immediate real time electronic reports of COVID-19 test results to the Bureau and to the local health department.

According to a news release from the DHHR, the order went into effect Thursday.

“The immediate collection of data or other information on the disease will assist in effectively implementing public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19 to protect and promote the health of the people of West Virginia,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

DHHR says the order requires each laboratory to become a validated submitter to the West Virginia Health Information Network or West Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System. Labs must begin the process by April 21, 2020.

Laboratories may continue to test while in the registration process.

DHHR says all health care providers should utilize laboratories capable of electronic reporting to the greatest extent practicable.