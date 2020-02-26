W.Va. DHHR preparing for potential spread of coronavirus

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau of Public Health is preparing for the potential spread of the coronavirus, under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

West Virginia currently has no cases of the coronavirus, a news release from DHHR said. No patients have been tested or are under investigation for the illness in the state.

DHHR officials say most West Virginians are unlikely to be exposed to the coronavirus at the time. The immediate health risk is low.

According to the CDC, it is important for families and businesses to prepare for the potential spread because of the "rapidly changing nature" of the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

“We are working to ensure our health systems, emergency management agencies, first responders and county health departments are prepared and have the resources they need to respond to localized outbreaks in West Virginia communities,” said State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp.

DHHR officials say there are more than 80,000 cases worldwide, including more than 2,700 deaths.

In the U.S., there have been 57 cases and no deaths, officials said.

Officials say the repsonse is "multi-layered, with the goal of detecting and minimizing introductions of this virus in the United States and to reduce the spread and the impact" of the virus.

People have little or no immunity against the virus because it is new, officials said.

“While the immediate risk of COVID-19 to West Virginians is believed to be low at this time, everyone can do their part to help us respond to this emerging public health threat,” added Dr. Slemp. “It’s currently flu and respiratory disease season, so DHHR recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine. Take every day preventative actions to stop the spread of germs, such as washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home from work or school if you are sick.”

Officials say Governor Jim Justice urged the DHHR to closely monitor the outbreak and to maintain communication and outreach with federal, state and local public health partners.

Health departments across the state are equipped with guidance and a toolkit to safely monitor the health of residents returning to West Virginia from China and elsewhere, officials said. Tools are being developed to inform, prepare and respond to outbreaks of the virus in healthcare, business, and educational settings including childcare.

You can find more information on the outbreak in the "Related Documents" tab (right on desktop, below on mobile).

