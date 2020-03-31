W.Va. DHHR receives federal waivers to assist SNAP recipients during COVID-19 outbreak

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Children and Families received two waivers from the federal government for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as a part of an ongoing response to COVID-19.

According to a news release from DHHR, one waiver will provide an extension of the renewal period for those already getting SNAP benefits. SNAP recipients due for eligibility review in March, April or May will have their review delayed for six months. Notifications will be sent to those with case-specific information.

The second waiver will allow for a supplemental payment to households approved for SNAP benefits prior to April 1, according to DHHR. This will increase SNAP benefits to the "maximum allowable amount for the month and will vary by client."

DHHR officials say the payments will be released to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on April 3 and May 1. No application or paperwork is required and clients do not have to contact their DHHR office to get the benefit. SNAP households that already get the maximum monthly allotment are not eligible for this benefit.

“Addressing food insecurity in this unprecedented time is critical, and these federal waivers will help us strengthen our efforts to support West Virginia families facing hardship due to COVID-19,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “We are continuing to work with federal authorities to explore additional options for delivering nutritional assistance to families impacted by the crisis.”