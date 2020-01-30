W.Va. DHHR releases substance abuse plan for next 3 years

West Virginia health officials unveiled a plan Thursday to combat the substance abuse epidemic.

According to a media release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor's Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment released the West Virginia 2020-2022 Substance Use Response Plan.

Health officials say the plan is an approach to outline goals to combat the drug epidemic.

“This plan provides important background on the state’s many initiatives as well as our goals for the coming years,” said Robert Hansen, Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “An annual review process will ensure our strategies and objectives remain current and on target.”

The plan was strategically developed to address current gaps and needs over the next three years, health officials said.

According to the news release, the plan "encompasses prevention; community engagement and supports; integrated health systems; treatment, recovery and research; court systems and justice-involved populations; law enforcement; and public education."

The West Virginia 2020-2022 Substance Use Response Plan is attached to the right of this article.