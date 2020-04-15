W.Va. DHHR reports 11th and 12th COVID-19 related deaths; total number of positive COVID-19 cases jumps to 718

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 718.

DHHR officials also reported the state's 11th and 12th COVID-19 related deaths. The 11th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year old female from Wayne County, and the 12th is a 70-year old male from Mingo County.

“We continue to mourn the loss of these lives due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

According to DHHR officials, as of 5 p.m..,17,821 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 718 positive, 17,103 negative and 12 deaths.

DHHR officials reported 211 patients have recovered. Not all counties are reporting recoveries at this time

According to DHHR officials, the definition of recovered is those who have been released from the hospital and at least three days without a fever and seven days without symptoms.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (101), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (26), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (34), Jefferson (56), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (69), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (25), Wyoming (1).