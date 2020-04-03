W.Va. DHHR reports 20 new positive cases of COVID-19; making total count 237

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State on Friday.

That brings the total positive case count to 237.

DHHR officials say 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 6,130 negative and two deaths.

Confirmed cases per county are:

Barbour - 1

Berkeley - 37

Cabell - 5

Greenbrier - 3

Hancock - 5

Hardy - 2

Harrison - 17

Jackson - 11

Jefferson - 12

Kanwha - 40

Logan - 4

Marion - 11

Marshall - 4

Mason - 3

Mercer - 3

Mineral- 2

Monongalia - 35

Morgan - 1

Ohio - 11

Pendleton- 1

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 4

Putnam - 5

Raleigh - 3

Randolph- 2

Roane- 2

Tucker - 3

Upshur - 1

Wetzel - 2

Wirt - 1

Wood - 5