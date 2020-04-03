W.Va. DHHR reports 20 new positive cases of COVID-19; making total count 237

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV)-- West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State on Friday.
That brings the total positive case count to 237.
DHHR officials say 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 6,130 negative and two deaths.
Confirmed cases per county are:
Barbour - 1
Berkeley - 37
Cabell - 5
Greenbrier - 3
Hancock - 5
Hardy - 2
Harrison - 17
Jackson - 11
Jefferson - 12
Kanwha - 40
Logan - 4
Marion - 11
Marshall - 4
Mason - 3
Mercer - 3
Mineral- 2
Monongalia - 35
Morgan - 1
Ohio - 11
Pendleton- 1
Pleasants - 1
Preston - 4
Putnam - 5
Raleigh - 3
Randolph- 2
Roane- 2
Tucker - 3
Upshur - 1
Wetzel - 2
Wirt - 1
Wood - 5