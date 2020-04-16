W.Va. DMV grants extension for transactions expiring in May

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday a 90-day extension on many driver and vehicle transactions expiring in May.

According to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the extension was granted due to the continued closure of all Regional Offices, in keeping with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19.

The news release states the announcement revises the recent memorandum that extended the expiration date of any of the following documents with an expiration date in March or April (and now May) for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document:

- Any Driver’s License including Graduated Driver's License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License.

- Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits.

- Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration.

- Also, in conjunction with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), any CDL holder whose medical certification expires March 1, 2020, or after, and was issued for 90 days or longer, will have until June 30, 2020, to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.

The Department of Transports says the US Department of Homeland Security announced the extension of the Federal REAL ID deadline of enforcement to October 1, 2021.

Many of DMV's most requested transactions can be done online or or mailed in. Online services include:

- Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

- Duplicate driver’s license request

- Vehicle registration renewals

- Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

- Print your driving record

- Check your driver’s license status