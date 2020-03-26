W.Va. DMV reminding customers of transaction extensions

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has granted a 90-day extension on many driver and vehicle transactions due to the closure of all regional offices.

According to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the DMV is extending the expiration date of any of the following documents with an expiration date in March or April of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document:

- Any Driver’s License including Commercial Driver’s License

- Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits

- Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates

Any CDL holder whose medical certification expires in March or April will have an additional three months to provide a new medical certification, according to the press release.

Many of DMV’s most requested transactions can be done online or mailed in.

Online services include:

- Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

- Duplicate driver’s license request

- Vehicle registration renewals

- Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

- Print your driving record

- Check your driver’s license status