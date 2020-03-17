W.Va. DMV limiting number of customers in regional offices

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is limiting the number of customers permitted in regional offices at the same time.

According to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, this is in accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing.

All offices will remain open and operational, DOT officials say. However, each location will allow no more than 10-20 individuals inside their offices at any time.

DOT officials say DMV staff will wipe down counters and chairs.

The DMW is reminding West Virginians that most transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to an office.

Online services include:

• Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

• Duplicate driver’s license request

• Vehicle registration renewals

• Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

• Print your driving record

• Check your driver’s license status

A full list of online services can be found in the "related documents" tab (right on desktop, below on mobile).