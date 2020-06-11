W.Va. DNR to host free fishing days this weekend

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will hold its annual Free Fishing Weekend Saturday and Sunday.

DNR said in a news release that a fishing license isn't required.

“This is the perfect time to take your son, daughter or grandchild to your favorite fishing spot and get them hooked on fishing,” said Mark Scott, assistant chief in charge of fisheries for DNR. “Free fishing weekend is a great way to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.”

DNR typically holds fishing derbies on free fishing days, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bowden Fishing Derby has been canceled. The Little Beaver Kids Fishing Derby has been rescheduled for July 11.

Those who enjoy themselves and wish to continue to fish after the free fishing days can purchase a fishing license at www.wvfish.com.

