W.Va. Department of Education creates new office to support child well-being

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has announced the creation of a new office dedicated to the well-being of the state's school children.

The West Virginia Department of Education Office of Student Support and Well-being (OSSW) plans to bring several initiatives and programs under one umbrella.

The OSSW will bring together ReClaim West Virginia, Communities in Schools, Graduation 2020, the 21st Century Community Learning Centers, McKinney- Vento Programs for Homeless Children and Youth, Educational Support for Neglected and Delinquent Youth, and professional student support staff such as school nurses, counselors and social workers to provide a sustained network for child development and well-being.

"We are at a critical time in our state and must be creative, strategic, and forward thinking to best nurture and educate our children," said Superintendent Burch. "The school system has to reach beyond core content areas to equip our children with some of the foundational and basic skills they need to be successful."

Many of the issues facing students preceded the COVID-19 pandemic, but official said the pandemic also highlighted several areas of need for students, from nutrition to social-emotional services.

"COVID-19 proved that the need for this office was imperative and had to happen immediately," Burch said. "Education has been forever changed and we cannot use dated delivery systems to address the issues of today."

The OSSW will harness resources, best practices, momentum, and expertise to prepare the whole child for post-secondary options, whether that be education, employment, or enlistment.