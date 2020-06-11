W.Va. Gov. reports four COVID-19 outbreaks at churches

There have been at least four church-related outbreaks of COVID-19 across West Virginia since churches resumed in-person services on May 10.

Gov. Jim Justice released the information during his daily news briefing Wednesday.

He said the number of cases ranged between five and eight per congregation.

“In total, we’ve seen at least 24 positive cases among church members,” Justice said. “We all know that a lot of the attendance at our churches are our elderly and, being the most vulnerable of all, we surely don't want to get in a situation where we are passing COVID-19 to our elderly.”

Justice said the outbreaks happened at locations where there wasn't adequate planning or social distancing.

“All I am doing now is encouraging you, in our church settings, to follow the guidelines as far as every other pew, as far as social distancing, as far as wearing masks,” Justice said. “We love our church activities, we absolutely treasure them the most of all. But I’m just cautioning you to take heed and be a little more careful.”