W.Va. National Guard sets up first Department of Defense approved COVID-19 mobile testing lab

The West Virginia National Guard has become the first National Guard unit approved by the Department of Defense to provide mobile testing for COVID-19.

The mobile lab became operational on April 17, 2020.

WVNG set up two Department of Defense approved COVID-19 mobile testing laboratories through the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Program, according to a press release from the Guard. The labs will be primarily stationed in Charleston and Morgantown.

West Virginia Army National Guard 1st Lt. Samantha Fabian is the program director who leads the mobile laboratories. She has been an instrumental part of establishing the mobile testing labs for the Guard and said the requirements were extensive.

According to the Guard, Fabian currently holds degrees in applied and environmental microbiology, genetics and developmental biology, and in the process of obtaining her Ph.D. in genetics and developmental biology from West Virginia University.

Fabian possesses the knowledge background and experience to serve as program director, which is a vital first step in establishing the mobile lab.

"We worked with the Defense Health Agency, which falls under the office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense Health Affairs, and then went through the necessary steps outlined in Department of Defense Manual 6440.02 to submit a proposal," Fabian explained.

The Guard says DODM 6440.02 is the Department of Defense's manual that implements policy, assigns responsibilities, and provides for standards and procedures for managing the CLIP. It also states the minimal conditions that all laboratories must meet to be certified to perform testing on human specimens under the CLIP.

The proposal includes a standard of practices, ensuring qualified personnel are conducting the test and that the proper paperwork is accomplished.

The Guard said it took about a week from the initial phone call to approval from the Defense Department under CLIP.

The process of deploying the mobile testing units starts at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, who will alert the Guard for the need of a rapid testing response. From there, the Guard will alert one of two mobile units, which will deploy within 45 minutes of receipt of notification.

The Morgantown testing lab will cover both panhandles and every site in the northern part of the state, according to the news release. At the same time, the Charleston location will be responsible for Central and Southern West Virginia.

Fabian will also lead the northern response, while Maj. Brian Ellis, WVNG deputy G-1, will lead the southern response. According to the Guard, Ellis has a combination of civilian and military experience working on Civil Support Teams (CST) as a backup analytical lab suit operator and as a chemical lab technician for nearly 10 years at chemical facility in West Virginia.

In the event there is an overload of cases, both teams will react to the event.

"Once we arrive on-site, there's about a 60-minute setup period in which we calibrate the machine," Fabian explained. "Once we complete calibration, then our lab is certified and ready for operation."

The Guard says the mobile testing sites will use the Abbott ID NOW analyzer and testing kits, which were given to the WVNG by the State of West Virginia.

One analyzer can test over 30 samples in eight hours, according to the WVNG. Due to this limitation, it is best for rapid testing where individuals and hot spots need fast results.

“I am extremely proud and impressed each day by the ingenuity and innovation that our Soldiers and Airmen display, especially in developing new ways to support the State’s efforts to battle COVID-19,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the WVNG.

The mobile lab intends to act as an expedient diagnostic tool to determine the presence of COVID-19 on-site at high risk or outbreak situations