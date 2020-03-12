WVa Natural Resources testing for police officers

Anyone interested in applying to become a West Virginia Natural Resources police officer can take a physical agility test and written exam next month.

Applicants can take the physical test at 9 a.m. April 3 or 4 at the South Charleston Community Center. The written exam will be given after the physical test, at approximately 12:30 p.m. each day. That test will be administered at division headquarters in South Charleston, the agency said in a news release.

Interviews for successful applicants will be held April 14 to 16.

Police officers in the agency’s Law Enforcement Section have full law enforcement authority statewide and are responsible for enforcing all state laws and rules. Their primary role is protecting the state’s natural resources, the release said.

Applicants must have graduated from an accredited four-year college or university with preference given to majors in natural sciences, law enforcement, criminology or criminal justice. Previous employment as a West Virginia-certified law enforcement officer may be substituted under certain circumstances.