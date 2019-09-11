W.Va. archery and crossbow seasons to open Sept 28

West Virginia's 2019 archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open Sept. 28, according to West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel.

McDaniel says the seasons will run through Dec. 31.

“Interest in archery and crossbow hunting continues to be very strong and West Virginia provides an incredible opportunity for our state hunters, and those from outside of West Virginia, to enjoy our wonderful woodlands while hunting for deer, bear and wild boars,” McDaniel said. “We’re excited about the upcoming season for bow hunters and believe it will be a productive harvest.”

McDaniel also said that hunters will need to have a valid base hunting license.

Those interested in in harvesting bear will have to buy a bear damage stamp (Class DS). Nonresidents need a Class EE bear hunting license and conservation stamps (Class CS or CS/LE). If hunters are hunting on the national forest will need a Class I stamp.

McDaniel says that two bear may be taken per year, provided at least one bear is taken in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Preston, Raleigh or Wyoming counties. The daily bag limit for bear is one per day.

Hunters interested in harvesting white-tailed deer will need to buy stamps.

McDaniel says that one or two additional archery deer, depending on the county, may be taken with Class RB (resident) or Class RRB (nonresident) stamps (one deer per stamp). Additional archery stamps must be bought before Sept. 28. Residents underage and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer, but resident landowners hunting on their own property. Class DT (Life-threatening Conditions) license holders are not required to purchase any additional archery stamps.

McDaniel says that 11 counties or portions thereof, hunters must take an antler less deer in any regular season before harvesting a second antlered deer in that county. Individuals may take up to two deer in one day during the archery or crossbow seasons. The first deer does not have to be electronically checked before harvesting the second deer in the same day. However, only one antlered deer may be taken in the same day during any season.

There are special regulations in Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties. In these counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless and crossbows can only be used by holders of Class Y/YY permits.

McDaniel says the wild boar archery and cross bow seasons are open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. The season bag limit is one boar.

The wild boar archery season will reopen Feb.7, 2020, and close Feb. 9. To hunt in the February wild boar season, hunters will need a 2020 base hunting license.

Hunters can find more information in the summary attached to the right of this article.